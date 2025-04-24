Chris Brown Accused Of Depicting His Self-Proclaimed “Wife” As A Stalker In New Lawsuit

It's no secret that Chris Brown has a fiercely loyal and devoted fanbase, but unfortunately, he thinks one supporter has allegedly taken things too far.

The supporter in question is Angela Reliford, who goes by chrisbrownzwife777 online. She has some interesting theories about their relationship, which she shared in an emotional Instagram post earlier this week. According to her, Brown has allegedly been secretly sending her messages through his music videos.

"Chris... thank you," the post begins. "I saw the signs. The synchronicities. The winks. The girls in your videos dressed like me, standing in the same spots I stood, wearing what I wore. The timing was too specific to be a coincidence. It felt like you were showing love in your own way." Reliford continued, apologizing for the fact that she didn't "catch on" sooner.

"I'm not chasing you. I'm just trying to understand what happened. Because whatever this was... it changed everything," she concluded. Now, however, she appears to have had a change of heart.

Chris Brown Lawsuit

The Neighborhood Talk reports that Reliford has decided to take Breezy to court for reposting one of her videos back in 2024. In it, she allegedly made threats against his dancers and his crew members. At the time of reposting the video, Brown said he wasn't "trying to be mean," but called the situation "scary."

As a result of the performer's post, Reliford alleges that she's experienced public humiliation, harassment, damage to her reputation, and more. She filed her lawsuit without a lawyer and is seeking damages. For now, Brown has yet to respond.