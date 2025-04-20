Sexyy Red Turns Back Into A Fan At Chris Brown's Meet And Greet

Sexyy Red is dropping a lot of new material in 2025, but even for artists as hard-working as she is, she deserves her fan moments every once in a while. This time around, when she attended Tycoon Festival in Detroit this weekend as caught by @livebitez on Instagram, she didn't have to worry about a full performance of her own (she did have a guest performance, though) and instead just enjoyed Chris Brown's headlining set.

What's more is that they also met up for Breezy's meet and greet, taking some fun pictures together with a big smile on each face. It's always curious to see fellow artists interact like this, especially those who we don't see together very often.

Chris Brown & Sexyy Red Collabs

For those unaware, Chris Brown and Sexyy Red have only one official collaboration together, that being their contributions alongside Travis Scott for the "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" remix from Nicki Minaj. Hopefully we see more of those in the near future, although they might cross over on the road again before linking up in the studio once more.

That's because Chris Brown has a massive world tour this year, which will receive support from Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and Summer Walker. The appropriately titled "Breezy Bowl XX" trek celebrates his 20-year career thus far, and folks are very excited to see it all go down.

As for the St. Louis native, many recent moves relate to Sexyy Red's big singles and collaborations recently, such as a new link-up with Tommy Richman, a Caldwell assist, and her solo single "Hoochie Coochie." Of course, this also includes previous hits like "Fat Juicy & Wet" with Bruno Mars and a huge PlaqueBoyMax, LAZER DIM 700, Baby Kia, and BabyChiefDoit posse cut.

Elsewhere, she is still drawing headlines and debate for a lot of other social media narratives, but as usual, she usually shrugs it all off and would much rather respond via her musical moves.