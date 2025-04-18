Tommy Richman Taps Sexyy Red For Even Raunchier Version Of "ACTIN UP"

Tommy Richman and Sexyy Red may not be a duo that makes that much sense on paper, but this track is club approved.

Tommy Richman, a fairly restrained artist lyrically, is bringing on one of the most unhinged songwriters on the market in Sexyy Red for a remix of "ACTIN UP." This is the latest single from the Woodbridge, Virginia singer ("not a rapper") and protege of R&B artist Brent Faiyaz.

The original version dropped back on February 7 and was met with some mixed reactions. A big reason for that is Tommy's polarizing stance on what sort of musician he is. As we alluded to earlier, he swears by not being a MC. Instead, he's more so got a lot of respect for the genre after growing up on it.

Anytime he borrows something from the culture like with the visual and sample for "ACTIN UP," he gets badgered relentlessly online. However, Tommy Richman has embraced the backlash and has taken on the underdog title with great honor, especially with this single.

"[It's a] statement piece made a few months ago as an act of frustration and feeling underestimated," he said. "It’s an anthem that speaks about giving an underdog a chance," he said in a press release. However, this song also has a love component.

Richman is asking this girl to give him a chance. Enter Sexyy Red, who makes this club-focused track even more ready for the hedonistic evenings ahead. She adds her unapologetically confident bars about her sex appeal, giving this song some extra edge in the process. The early 2000s aesthetic fits Red well too, making this collaboration seem not as far-fetched as it may seem on the outside.

Tommy Richman "ACTIN UP WITH SEXYY RED"

Quotable Lyrics:

Bend it over, shake that a*s, show that print (Ooh)
Clean a*s b*tch, smell good, I ain't got no scent (No)
Err'body lookin', I'm the baddest in this b*tch (Yeah)
Got some booty shorts on, coochie fat, I'm feelin' thick
It's your girl, Sexyy, I'm on the beat
I'm a ratchet b*tch, yeah, you booty meat

