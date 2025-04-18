Tommy Richman Taps Sexyy Red For Even Raunchier Version Of "ACTIN UP"

Tommy Richman and Sexyy Red may not be a duo that makes that much sense on paper, but this track is club approved.

Richman is asking this girl to give him a chance. Enter Sexyy Red, who makes this club-focused track even more ready for the hedonistic evenings ahead. She adds her unapologetically confident bars about her sex appeal, giving this song some extra edge in the process. The early 2000s aesthetic fits Red well too, making this collaboration seem not as far-fetched as it may seem on the outside.

The original version dropped back on February 7 and was met with some mixed reactions. A big reason for that is Tommy's polarizing stance on what sort of musician he is. As we alluded to earlier, he swears by not being a MC. Instead, he's more so got a lot of respect for the genre after growing up on it.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.