Tommy Richman Has Another Potential Viral Hit On Deck With "ACTIN UP"

"I'm not a hip hop artist" was Tommy Richman's tweet back in early October and boy was it a controversial one. It spawned a lot of intense backlash from the rap community, with DJ Hed and Joe Budden leading the charge. The former got into it with the Virginia artist on Twitter (X), causing the latter to clarify his original statement. "I’ll say again, Im thankful for everything. I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I’m a singer." Hed was more forgiving after hearing him out; however, a majority of hip-hop heads aren't messing with Tommy still.
They most likely will stay far away him even more so this weekend though after sharing "ACTIN UP." It takes direct cues from his first breakout hits like "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" and "DEVIL IS A LIE," as he raps in melodic fashion with his now trademarked upper register. It's a pop rap cut through and through and to hammer things home even further, there's a small sampling of Soulja Boy's "Crank That" instrumental. Not to mention there are elements of bounce thrown in for good measure. So far, the reception to it has quite similar to his aforementioned declaration, meaning it's got a steep battle ahead. Fittingly, Tommy has dubbed this as a "statement piece made a few months ago as an act of frustration and feeling underestimated," per Complex. "It’s an anthem that speaks about giving an underdog a chance." It will be fascinating to see if this record can perform and exceed its current expectations.
Tommy Richman "ACTIN UP"
Quotable Lyrics:
I said I'm sick and tired, all these people saying names
And I don't wanna die, I wanna set the record straight
I gotta stay alive for my f***in' soulmate
You could never understand, it will never be the same
I never wanna change for you or me
It's all I've ever known