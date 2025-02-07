Tommy Richman Has Another Potential Viral Hit On Deck With "ACTIN UP"

Tommy is going back to what made him popular last year.

They most likely will stay far away him even more so this weekend though after sharing "ACTIN UP." It takes direct cues from his first breakout hits like "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" and "DEVIL IS A LIE," as he raps in melodic fashion with his now trademarked upper register. It's a pop rap cut through and through and to hammer things home even further, there's a small sampling of Soulja Boy 's "Crank That" instrumental. Not to mention there are elements of bounce thrown in for good measure. So far, the reception to it has quite similar to his aforementioned declaration, meaning it's got a steep battle ahead. Fittingly, Tommy has dubbed this as a "statement piece made a few months ago as an act of frustration and feeling underestimated," per Complex. "It’s an anthem that speaks about giving an underdog a chance." It will be fascinating to see if this record can perform and exceed its current expectations.

"I'm not a hip hop artist" was Tommy Richman's tweet back in early October and boy was it a controversial one. It spawned a lot of intense backlash from the rap community, with DJ Hed and Joe Budden leading the charge. The former got into it with the Virginia artist on Twitter (X), causing the latter to clarify his original statement. "I’ll say again, Im thankful for everything. I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I’m a singer." Hed was more forgiving after hearing him out; however, a majority of hip-hop heads aren't messing with Tommy still.

