Joe Budden Reacts To Tommy Richman Competing For Rap Grammys After Saying He's Not Hip-Hop

"I hope that Tommy Richman loses every category," Joe Budden says.

Earlier this month, Tommy Richman shared a controversial message on Twitter/X, which has since earned him a great deal of backlash. "I'm not a hip hop artist," he wrote. This prompted a response from DJ Hed, who made it clear that the remark didn't sit well with him. "Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix," he replied. "I now have 2 open slots. What should I play? (From an artist proud to be Hip-Hop)."

Richman went on to clarify in a follow-up post. "I'll say again, Im thankful for everything. I'm saying I don't wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I'm a singer," he said. Regardless, he continues to receive criticism for the Tweet. This was only compounded last week when he submitted his hit song "Million Dollar Baby" for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 Grammys.

Joe Budden Hopes Tommy Richman Loses

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden weighed in on this, arguing that the submissions aren't the problem. Instead, he says the issue would be if Richman were to win over artists like Kendrick Lamar. He doesn't see this happening, however. "I think that the board may like getting some of these TikTok dudes so we can put it in the commercial or advertise that you're nominated," he explained. "But I do think the Grammy board still tries to have some integrity as to who and how it's won."

"I hope that Tommy Richman loses every category," Budden added. "If he wins in rap I'mma feel like they're playing in our face and trying to slight us." What do you think of Joe Budden's take on Tommy Richman submitting "Million Dollar Baby" for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 Grammys? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

