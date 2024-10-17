Tommy Richman Under Fire For Rap Grammy Submissions After Claiming He’s Not Hip-Hop

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Tommy Richman attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tommy Richman has sparked a debate.

Earlier this month, Tommy Richman took to Twitter/X with a controversial declaration. "I'm not a hip hop artist," he wrote simply. The message sparked a response from DJ Hed, who was quick to call Richman out. "Fasho. So every Hip-Hop station playing MDB or DIAL should stop today. Thanks for the Heds Up [fist emoji]," he wrote at the time. "Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix. I now have 2 open slots. What should I play? (From an artist proud to be Hip-Hop)."

This prompted Richman to clarify. "I'll say again, Im thankful for everything. I'm saying I don't wanna be boxed in. I grew up on hip hop. But I'm a singer," he went on to explain. Regardless, the comment still didn't sit right with many, who think he might have been better off not saying anything at all.

Tommy Richman Earns Backlash Over Grammy Submissions After Controversial Hip-Hop Remarks

Now, some of this backlash has come back up to the surface, as Richman recently submitted his hit song "Million Dollar Baby" for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 Grammys. Social media users in the NFR Podcast's comments section are calling him out for seemingly changing his tune now that awards are on the table.

"Thought he said he wasn’t hip hop ?" one X user writes. "Bro not a rapper tho @DJHed until he wants a better shot at a Grammy," another claims. What do you think of Tommy Richman submitting "Million Dollar Baby" for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 Grammys despite previously saying he's not a hip-hop artist? Do you think he has a chance of winning? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's receiving for it or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

