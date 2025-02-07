The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fir" Brings A Fresh Green Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to drop in a stunning "Fir" colorway, adding another stylish women’s exclusive to Jordan Brand’s lineup. This upcoming release combines timeless design with a fresh, nature-inspired twist. The sneaker features a white leather base, allowing the deep green overlays to pop. A matching green Swoosh and outsole tie the look together, creating a clean and classic aesthetic. Gold accents take this pair to the next level. Also, the Wings logo on the collar shines in metallic gold, adding a touch of elegance. The tongue label features Nike Air branding, staying true to the OG heritage.

The mix of premium leather and smooth textures ensures both comfort and durability. This pair effortlessly blends vintage basketball style with modern fashion appeal. Perfect for any season, the "Fir" Air Jordan 1 High OG is a must-have for sneaker lovers. The deep green tones make it versatile enough to pair with any outfit. As a women’s exclusive, it’s designed to fit and feel great for everyday wear. With its OG-inspired details and luxurious finish, this sneaker is sure to turn heads. Finally, expect an October 2025 release, and stay tuned for more updates as the drop date approaches.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Fir”

Image via @zsneakerheadz

These sneakers feature a deep green rubber outsole paired with a clean sail midsole, creating a refined contrast. Also, the upper is crafted from smooth white leather, accented by rich green leather overlays and a matching green Swoosh on the sides. Further, Nike Air branding on the tongue and a metallic gold Wings logo on the collar add a touch of luxury. Set to drop this fall, this women’s exclusive colorway blends classic Jordan heritage with a fresh, nature-inspired look. Overall, sneaker fans won’t want to miss this stylish addition to the Air Jordan 1 High OG lineup.