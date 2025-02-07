Air Jordan 3 "Champagne & Oysters" Serves Up A Sophisticated Look

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” is bringing elegance to sneaker culture this November. Designed exclusively for women, this release blends luxury with classic Jordan style. The colorway takes inspiration from champagne’s golden glow and the soft, pearly tones of oysters. Premium leather and suede materials elevate the design, making it a must-have for those who love refined sneakers. Every detail enhances its high-end feel. Gold accents shine on the eyelets and heel, adding a rich contrast to the neutral upper. A mix of sail, beige, and grey hues creates a clean and sophisticated look. The suede overlays give the shoe extra texture, complementing the smooth leather base. Additionally, a subtle icy blue outsole adds a fresh touch to the design.

These elements work together to give the sneaker a timeless appeal. As always, the Air Jordan 3 delivers comfort and support. The signature Air cushioning ensures all-day wearability, whether on the court or in the streets. With its mix of style and function, this pair is built for versatility. It’s an easy match for casual or dressed-up looks. This sneaker is more than just footwear—it's a statement piece. Expect the Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” to drop in November 2025 at select retailers and via SNKRS. Sneakerheads and fashion lovers alike won’t want to miss this one.

Air Jordan 3 "Champagne & Oysters"

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber outsole combined with a clean sail midsole, complete with a visible Air unit under the heel. Also, the upper is constructed from smooth sail leather, enhanced by soft beige suede overlays for added texture. Further, elegant gold accents appear on the eyelets and heel, bringing a luxurious touch to the design.