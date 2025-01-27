Sneakers Meet Nature In The Air Jordan 3 "Realtree Camo"

BY Ben Atkinson 579 Views
Air-Jordan-3-Realtree-Camo-2025-DN3707-202
Image via @zsneakerheadz
A wild new colorway for the AJ3.

The Air Jordan 3 “Realtree Camo” brings outdoor vibes to a classic silhouette. This bold new colorway is set to turn heads when it drops. The design features a full Realtree camouflage print across the uppers, inspired by nature and hunting gear. The detailed camo pattern blends earthy tones like brown, green, and beige, giving the shoe a rugged aesthetic. Olive green accents on the heel tab, eyelets, and outsole complement the camo print perfectly. A cream midsole adds balance, softening the look while providing a clean contrast. The shoe is finished with white laces, which enhance the overall design with a fresh touch.

Jordan branding on the heel and tongue maintains the classic Air Jordan 3 vibe fans love. This pair isn’t just about looks. The Air Jordan 3’s renowned comfort and durability make it ideal for both casual wear and outdoor adventures. Whether you’re a fan of the outdoors or just love unique sneakers, the “Realtree Camo” stands out. The combination of iconic Air Jordan style with a rugged camo twist ensures this release will grab attention. Keep an eye out for more details as the release date approaches—this one’s sure to be a hit with sneakerheads and nature enthusiasts alike.

"Realtree Camo" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature an olive rubber outsole paired with a sail midsole, complete with a visible Air unit under the heel for added comfort. The upper showcases a detailed Realtree camo print, blending earthy tones of green, brown, and beige for a rugged and natural look. Olive accents appear along the eyelets and heel tab, perfectly complementing the camo design. Cream-colored laces and a matching tongue provide a clean contrast to the bold pattern. Finally, subtle Jordan branding on the tongue and heel ties together the outdoors-inspired aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Realtree Camo” is going to drop during the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released.

