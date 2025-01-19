Official Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day”

Official photos of the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” are out, giving fans an up-close look at this women’s exclusive release. Perfectly timed for February’s romantic season, the sneakers boast a soft coral upper that exudes festive charm. Striking red elephant print overlays add bold contrast, while a sail midsole and outsole tie the design together with a clean, timeless finish. The playful combination of coral and red hues ensures this pair will stand out as both a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift and a stylish statement piece.

Known for its comfort and durability, the Air Jordan 3 takes on a fresh look with this vibrant colorway. Its responsive cushioning offers all-day wearability, seamlessly blending performance with style. The “Valentine’s Day” edition elevates the classic silhouette with romantic tones and carefully crafted details, perfectly capturing the spirit of the holiday. With the official photos now available, excitement is building among sneakerheads and collectors. Overall, celebrate love and style this February with the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day,” a festive addition to any rotation.

"Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber outsole and matching sail midsole, complete with a visible Air unit under the heel for enhanced comfort. Also, the upper is crafted from soft coral leather, highlighted by bold dark red elephant print overlays for a striking contrast. Red and sail accents along the laces add a festive touch, complementing the overall design. Finally, the tongue showcases deep red Jordan branding, tying together the romantic and elegant aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” is going to drop on February 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $215 when they are released. With its festive design and early release date, this pair is perfectly timed for the season of love. Additionally, the unique colorway is expected to attract both sneaker collectors and casual fans alike. Make sure to plan ahead, as this women’s exclusive is likely to sell out quickly.

Image via Nike