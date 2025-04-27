Jordan MVP 92 "Desert Camo" Drops Fresh New Look

The Jordan MVP 92 "Desert Camo" is the latest colorway to surface, blending iconic Jordan heritage with a rugged, earthy look. Designed to honor three of Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers, the MVP 92 pulls inspiration from the Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8, fusing their elements into a bold, modern silhouette.

Jordan Brand originally introduced the MVP 92 to celebrate Jordan’s legendary 1992 season, where he not only captured a second NBA title but also helped lead the Dream Team to gold. The design echoes that era of dominance while catering to today’s sneaker landscape.

With its mix of nostalgia and fresh style, the MVP 92 keeps finding new ways to stay relevant. This Desert Camo edition takes a subtle approach, dressing the entire sneaker in muted tan tones. A splash of bright red hits the Jumpman branding and pull tabs, giving it just the right amount of contrast.

The neutral base, textured panels, and speckled midsole create a clean yet rugged finish. New photos show off the upcoming pair from all angles, revealing how the tonal design plays out across different materials.

With its smooth leather, mesh ventilation windows, and low-profile stance, the Jordan MVP 92 "Desert Camo" feels built for both style and everyday wear. Expect this pair to draw a lot of attention once it drops.

Jordan MVP 92 “Desert Camo”

Image via Nike

The Jordan MVP 92" Desert Camo" features a full tan suede upper with mesh side panels for breathability. Pops of red appear on the tongue logo, heel pull tab, and rear Nike Air branding.

The midsole and outsole also come dressed in desert tones, blending rugged durability with modern comfort. Visible ventilation windows nod to the Air Jordan 7, while the heel structure references the Air Jordan 8.

Subtle speckling along the midsole adds a worn-in look. This colorway offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic while staying true to the MVP 92’s rich heritage.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan MVP 92 “Desert Camo” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike