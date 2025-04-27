Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” Is Limited And Expensive

justin-timberlake-x-nike-victory-tour-4-coffee-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” celebrates Timberlake’s birth year with a limited release.

The Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” brings premium craftsmanship and a personal story to the golf course. The Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” is a perfect blend of style and storytelling.

This collaboration highlights Timberlake’s long-standing relationship with Nike and reflects a piece of his personal history. Only 1,981 pairs are releasing, a direct nod to Timberlake’s birth year. Limited production makes this release even more special.

The Victory Tour 4 is known for its durability and luxury feel. It is one of Nike’s premier performance golf shoes, blending comfort and control. Timberlake’s edition builds on this reputation, adding an elevated design that fits both on and off the course.

The pair balances understated tones with small but meaningful details, like the 1981 callout. The photos reveal a minimalist design dominated by creamy tumbled leather. The Swoosh is outlined in a bright hue that brings energy without overwhelming the shoe. Hits of vibrant orange peek through on the outsole and tongue, adding just the right contrast.

Suede panels and subtle branding give the sneaker a refined finish that matches Timberlake’s polished style. The Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” is already shaping up to be a memorable moment for sneaker culture and golf fans alike.

Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee”
justin-timberlake-x-nike-victory-tour-4-coffee-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” features a premium build of tumbled leather and soft suede. Its upper comes dressed in a soft cream color, accented with bright orange outlining the Swoosh.

The outsole pops with orange traction, giving a burst of color underfoot. Discreet nods to Timberlake, including “1981” detailing, tie the design back to his birth year. The classic golf spike sole ensures top-tier performance, while the minimalist upper keeps the look versatile.

Smooth lines, precise paneling, and high-end materials come together to create a luxury aesthetic with a personal edge.

Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” will be released on May 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $500 when they are released.

justin-timberlake-x-nike-victory-tour-4-coffee-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
justin-timberlake-x-nike-victory-tour-4-coffee-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

