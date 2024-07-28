Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Argues Police Made "Significant Errors" In DWI Arrest

There was a hearing in Justin Timberlake's case on Friday.

Justin Timberlake's lawyer argued the singer was never actually under the influence at the time of his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. His attorney, Edward Burke, presented the argument in court for a hearing in the case on Friday. In doing so, he claimed police made several "very significant" errors in the arrest.

“The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI,” Burke said in a statement obtained by CNN. “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case.”

Justin Timberlake Arrested In New York For DWI

Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Burke continued: “Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today. But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed.”

Police pulled Timberlake over for allegedly failing to stop and a stop sign and also stay in his own driving lane. Additionally, they claim he admitted to having "one martini" before driving. One officer described him as having "slowed speech," and performing "poorly" on all standardized field sobriety tests. His arraignment in the case is set for next month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin Timberlake on HotNewHipHop.