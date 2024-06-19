Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Warns He Will Have "A Lot To Say" About The DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake's legal team plans to "vigorously" defend the singer in his DWI case.

Justin Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., has addressed the singer's arrest for driving while intoxicated, warning that his client will have "a lot to say" about the incident when the time is appropriate. Police arrested Timberlake on early Tuesday morning and charged him with one count. He was reportedly leaving a dinner in the Hamptons at the American Hotel and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Burke addressed the situation in the statement shared with TMZ. “[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office,” Burke said.

Justin Timberlake's Charged With Driving While Intoxicated

SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is in a booking photo on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Officer Michael Arkinson wrote in the arrest report that Timberlake, “was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.” He further added: “It was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."