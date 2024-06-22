Justin Timberlake Comments On DWI Arrest For The First Time At Chicago Show

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Timberlake attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
According to Timberlake, "It's been a tough week."

Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in The Hamptons. Reportedly, he was stopped after having dinner at a nearby hotel and refused to take a breathalyzer test. Officer Michael Arkinson said in his report that Timberlake was pulled over for not stopping at a stop sign, and swerving. “It was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the officer also wrote.

Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court on July 26, but in the meantime, his "Forget Tomorrow" tour looks to be proceeding as planned. He kicked things off with a performance in Chicago last night. At one point in the show, he even seemingly addressed his latest legal issues onstage.

Justin Timberlake Thanks Fans For Sticking With Him Amid "Ups And Downs"

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here and nothing can change this moment right now," he continued. "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

Timberlake denies the allegations, and according to a statement from his attorney Edward Burke Jr., plans to fight them in court. "[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time," Burke Jr. stated. What do you think of Justin Timberlake's recent arrest for alleged DWI? Are you surprised? What about the performer addressing his current legal issues during his latest show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

