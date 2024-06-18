Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In The Hamptons

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake reportedly remains in police custody.

Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on Monday night, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Police told CNN as well as other outlets. PEOPLE reports he was driving after a dinner at the American Hotel in the area. As of Tuesday morning, he remains in police custody. Authorities plan on releasing a statement on the matter later today. The singer has yet to comment. The arrest comes as he is currently on tour to promote his most recent album, Everything I Thought It Was.

When social media caught wind of the news, fans had mixed responses. In the comments section of a post from The Shade Room, one user wrote: "All these taxi-services & ride apps in 2024, it should be no reason why folks should drink and drive…smh." Another top comment argued: "All of y'all that wanna cancel JT, WHEN was the last time you got an Uber or Lyft for yourself when you got drunk?! Unless you can answer that, then SHUT UP!!"

Read More: Britney Spears Cosigns Justin Timberlake's New Song Following Fan Campaign To Out-Stream It

Justin Timberlake Performs On "The Forget Tomorrow" Tour

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - APRIL 29: (Exclusive Coverage) In this image released on June 4, Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Timberlake dropped his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, back in March, six years after his previous album, Man of the Woods. The new project features collaborations with Fireboy DML, Tobe Nwigwe, and even Timberlake's band, NSYNC. It debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200. The lead single "Selfish" peaked inside the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans can next see Timberlake perform in Chicago on Friday. The following week, he'll be returning to New York City to perform at Madison Square Garden. Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin Timberlake and his ongoing tour on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Justin Timberlake Makes His Long-Awaited Return On "Everything I Thought It Was"

[Via]

