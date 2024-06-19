Clipse Clears Up Rumors That They Have Beef With Justin Timberlake

2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake performs with Clipse at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect.
All the Neptunes affiliates get along.

Clipse and Justin Timberlake have been linked for over two decades. The rap duo and the pop star both scored breakout hits with the Neptunes, and owe a great deal of their success to Pharrell Williams. Clipse and JT even worked together on the 2002 single "Like I Love You." Both parties have had issues over the years, with Clipse breaking up and Timberlake becoming something of a pop culture pariah. The latter is currently being roasted by the internet over his recent drunk driving arrest. Despite the anti-Timberlake sentiment that's taken root, however, Clipse maintain that they have nothing against the pop star.

Clipse, comprised of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, are back in the news. They've announced their first new song since 2009. They've also confirmed that their upcoming album will be entirely produced by Pharrell. Clipse and Justin Timberlake used to be on the same record label in the 2000s, but things became complicated when Pharrell and JT stopped working together. Pusha T claimed that Clipse and Pharrell-affiliated artists were shelved by the aforementioned label, Jive. This resulted in a four year gap between Clipse's first and second albums. Pusha made it very clear, however, that he does not hold JT responsible. The rapper told TMZ that their issues were with Jive and not Timberlake. It was an "overall label thing," he was quoted as saying. "[Not] a Justin thing."

Clipse Claim They Never Had Issues With JT

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Pusha T and Malice of The Clipse perform during the CMJ Music Fest at The Knitting Factory November 4, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for CMJ)

This isn't the first time Clipse members have discussed their relationship with Timberlake. The duo was asked their feelings on the "Sexyback" singer during a recent Vulture profile, and their story remained the same. "We never had a problem with Justin," Pusha assured the interviewer. The rapper then noted the ways in which Jive Records made it difficult for them to succeed. The solo star explained how Jive frequently complained about the perceived one-dimensionality of Clipse's music. "We went through all the 'cocaine rap' complaints," he recalled. You get tired of it. Then you realize the people who only look at it that way aren’t even listening to the music correctly. You can’t even take their opinion as anything."

Pusha T loves to beef, so it's easy to take the rapper at his word when he says he's cool with Justin Timberlake. Pusha is probably best known for bombing on Drake with 2018's "The Story of Adidon," which regained relevance in the wake of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. The rapper didn't play a role in the battle, but he admitted that he was impressed by Lamar's rapping. "Euphoria" stood out to him, in particular. "Incredible, incredible display," he told Vulture. "Incredible display of battle raps."

Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
