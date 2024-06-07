Pusha T Shows Off His New Jay-Z Inspired Chain

Fans were impressed with both the piece and the reference.

While Pusha T may not be the first rapper many think of when it comes to elaborate chains, but he's certainly among the genre's biggest fans of flashy jewelry. He's thrown out plenty of lyrics references to elaborate neck and wristwear over the years. In fact, the second single from his most recent album It's Almost Dry was called "Neck & Wrist." The song featured an appearance from Jay-Z, a fact that coincidentally aligns with the newest piece of bling Push has taken to social media to show off.

His newest piece is a pendant made in the shape of a anchor. He took to his Instagram story to show off the new piece which had fans pretty impressed. While many were already aware of the picture of a young Jay-Z sporting a similar chain, they didn't need to speculate for long. Push was open about his inspiration for the new piece in his very next post. He shared the picture of Jay-Z in question with the caption "the inspo." Fans also pointed out that Jay references the chain directly in the lyrics of the DJ Premier-produced intro to his 1997 album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. Check out the video Push shared of his chain below.

Pusha T Shows Off His New Anchor Chain

Last month, Pusha T celebrated the anniversary of his newest release It's Almost Dry. He both paid tribute to the record, but also looked forward to what he has coming next. He promised fans that he has "so much" new material on the way soon. He's yet to release any new singles of his own this year, only appearing for a guest verse on Ray Vaughn's song "Problems." Any guess on a potential release date for a new album is purely speculative, though fans are hoping that it drops this year.