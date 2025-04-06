TDE's Punch Reveals The Surprising Story Behind ASAP Rocky's Classic Hit "F**kin' Problems"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1118 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TDE Punch Story ASAP Rocky Fkin Problems Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky perform onstage during the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for BET)
Others have a different story to Punch's, but either way, it's wild to hear about ASAP Rocky's 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake collab.

Considering how last year's rap battle developed, it's absolutely fascinating to hear about one of the greatest hits in the ASAP Rocky catalog. The 2 Chainz, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar collab "F**kin' Problems" is one of the highlights on 2013's LONG.LIVE.A$AP, and at this point, it's a piece of hip-hop history we will never see again. But these days, there are slightly conflicting views on how the song came together. The current debate began when Ray Daniels claimed in a YouTube video that this was originally K.Dot's song. HipHopDX's Jeremy Hecht questioned this on Twitter, and asked his colleague DJ Hed to give the actual story.

"Sometimes, you got to come on somebody else’s platform and say what you want to say or do it on someone else’s album because it might not fit. That’s Kendrick's record, that’s not Kendrick’s brand. So, he gives it to A$AP Rocky," Daniels had claimed concerning the Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, Drake, and 2 Chainz collab. Still, we got another perspective courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment's Punch, who replied to Hecht's Ray Daniels challenge on Twitter.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Catches Heat For His Dismissive Drake Beef Comments

When Did Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef Start?

"From what I remember, Drake had the record first with the 2 Chainz hook," Punch alleged. "He wanted Dot to use it for his album and he was going to put a verse on it, instead of doing 'Poetic Justice.' He also wanted to put Rocky on it. So Dot did a verse and told him to give it to Rocky and to still do 'Poetic Justice.' It worked out for all parties." Some fans are going wild over the notion of Kendrick Lamar collaborating with the OVO mogul back in the day for obvious reasons. While some fans believe tensions between them already were in play by this point, it was Kendrick's "Control" verse for Big Sean a year later in 2014 that really made these tensions clear, as Drizzy had a dismissive response.

However, producer Nineteen85, who is a frequent Drake collaborator behind many massive hits, had a slightly different story to Punch's about this track. "The ACTUAL story is that Drake made the song and gave it to Rocky," he tweeted. "Drake literally produced the song with 40. This is the first time Drake publicly used the name Champagne Papi. It’s produced by 40 & C. Papi."

Read More: 2 Chainz Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar Using His Name To Diss Drake On “Not Like Us”

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.4K
Drake Kendrick Lamar Music Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef: A Complete Timeline Of Diss Songs 5.9K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.2K
Drake &amp; Friends Hosted A Night at Park City Live - 2012 Park City Music Drake Teases Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Collab In New "100 Gigs" Clip 7.2K