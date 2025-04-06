TDE's Punch Reveals The Surprising Story Behind ASAP Rocky's Classic Hit "F**kin' Problems"

Considering how last year's rap battle developed, it's absolutely fascinating to hear about one of the greatest hits in the ASAP Rocky catalog. The 2 Chainz, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar collab "F**kin' Problems" is one of the highlights on 2013's LONG.LIVE.A$AP, and at this point, it's a piece of hip-hop history we will never see again. But these days, there are slightly conflicting views on how the song came together. The current debate began when Ray Daniels claimed in a YouTube video that this was originally K.Dot's song. HipHopDX's Jeremy Hecht questioned this on Twitter, and asked his colleague DJ Hed to give the actual story.

"Sometimes, you got to come on somebody else’s platform and say what you want to say or do it on someone else’s album because it might not fit. That’s Kendrick's record, that’s not Kendrick’s brand. So, he gives it to A$AP Rocky," Daniels had claimed concerning the Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, Drake, and 2 Chainz collab. Still, we got another perspective courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment's Punch, who replied to Hecht's Ray Daniels challenge on Twitter.

When Did Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef Start?

"From what I remember, Drake had the record first with the 2 Chainz hook," Punch alleged. "He wanted Dot to use it for his album and he was going to put a verse on it, instead of doing 'Poetic Justice.' He also wanted to put Rocky on it. So Dot did a verse and told him to give it to Rocky and to still do 'Poetic Justice.' It worked out for all parties." Some fans are going wild over the notion of Kendrick Lamar collaborating with the OVO mogul back in the day for obvious reasons. While some fans believe tensions between them already were in play by this point, it was Kendrick's "Control" verse for Big Sean a year later in 2014 that really made these tensions clear, as Drizzy had a dismissive response.