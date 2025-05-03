ASAP Rocky Goes Ballistic To Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" A Year After Drake Dissed Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Rocky Kendrick Lamar tv off Drake Diss Hip Hop News
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While ASAP Rocky never outright responded to Drake's "Family Matters," seeing him enjoy this Kendrick Lamar track suggests he doesn't care.

It's been a full year since Drake dissed Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, and a whole bunch of other rappers on "Family Matters." But even though Rocky's official response never came through, it's clear he's celebrating his former collaborators' "fall" in Drizzy's case, and success in K.Dot's.

In a clip obtained by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see the Harlem creative go wild with entourage when a DJ played Kendrick's Lefty Gunplay and Mustard-assisted "tv off" at a Met Gala pre-party. He and his colleagues jump up and down and scream along to the chorus, and we're sure he hopes he has even more fun once the gala actually rolls around on Monday (May 5).

For those unaware, A$AP Rocky enlisted the talents of 2 Chainz, along with Kendrick Lamar and Drake, for "F**kin' Problems," which is one of the most iconic 2010s posse cuts. Punch from TDE recently reflected on the track's alleged background.

"From what I remember Drake had the record first with the 2 Chains hook," he claimed. "He wanted Dot to use it for his album and he was going to put a verse on it, instead of doing Poetic Justice. He also wanted to put Rocky on it. So Dot did a verse and told him to give it to Rocky and to still do Poetic Justice. It worked out for all parties."

Read More: OVO Chubbs Likes IG Post Mocking ASAP Rocky’s New Drake Diss

ASAP Rocky Drake Beef

As for A$AP Rocky's beef with Drake, we haven't really gotten many updates on that in the wake of the Kendrick Lamar battle. Sure, there was some significant shade and thinly veiled dismissals, but nothing to really go wild over that could've inspired a direct lyrical showdown.

In fact, the last development we got in this area is the A$AP Mob frontman denying picking a side between the 6ix God, Kendrick, or another collaborator of his, J. Cole. This was in a new song he premiered at Rolling Loud California earlier this year.

While the Toronto superstar has tensions with all these rappers and more for varied reasons, his feud with Rocky in particular seems to be over the women they've dated. At least, that's the conclusion that public perception, interpretation, and presumption landed on. We'll see if anything changes this in the near future.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Doesn’t Believe That ASAP Rocky Dissed Drake On J. Cole Collab

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
TDE Punch Story ASAP Rocky Fkin Problems Hip Hop News Music TDE's Punch Reveals The Surprising Story Behind ASAP Rocky's Classic Hit "F**kin' Problems" 2.2K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.7K