It's been a full year since Drake dissed Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, and a whole bunch of other rappers on "Family Matters." But even though Rocky's official response never came through, it's clear he's celebrating his former collaborators' "fall" in Drizzy's case, and success in K.Dot's.

In a clip obtained by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see the Harlem creative go wild with entourage when a DJ played Kendrick's Lefty Gunplay and Mustard-assisted "tv off" at a Met Gala pre-party. He and his colleagues jump up and down and scream along to the chorus, and we're sure he hopes he has even more fun once the gala actually rolls around on Monday (May 5).

For those unaware, A$AP Rocky enlisted the talents of 2 Chainz, along with Kendrick Lamar and Drake, for "F**kin' Problems," which is one of the most iconic 2010s posse cuts. Punch from TDE recently reflected on the track's alleged background.

"From what I remember Drake had the record first with the 2 Chains hook," he claimed. "He wanted Dot to use it for his album and he was going to put a verse on it, instead of doing Poetic Justice. He also wanted to put Rocky on it. So Dot did a verse and told him to give it to Rocky and to still do Poetic Justice. It worked out for all parties."

ASAP Rocky Drake Beef

As for A$AP Rocky's beef with Drake, we haven't really gotten many updates on that in the wake of the Kendrick Lamar battle. Sure, there was some significant shade and thinly veiled dismissals, but nothing to really go wild over that could've inspired a direct lyrical showdown.

In fact, the last development we got in this area is the A$AP Mob frontman denying picking a side between the 6ix God, Kendrick, or another collaborator of his, J. Cole. This was in a new song he premiered at Rolling Loud California earlier this year.