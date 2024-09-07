OVO Chubbs Likes IG Post Mocking ASAP Rocky's New Drake Diss

Rocky's bars didn't hit very hard.

OVO Chubbs has been riding with Drake for a decade. He's appeared in videos and been spotted at parties with the Toronto superstar. He was even referenced by Kendrick Lamar on "Not Like Us." The longtime OVO member has remained loyal to Drake, though, as evidenced by his recent social media activity. OVO Chubbs decided to like an Instagram post that poked fun at ASAP Rocky's new single, "Ruby Rosary." The single includes bars aimed at Drake, and like most people, Chubbs was not very impressed with what he heard.

@Keep6Solid made the initial IG post. It's a pro-Drake account, as evidenced by the 6, and proceeded to lay into ASAP Rocky. The headline for the post made fun of both Rocky's looks and his relationship with his more famous partner, Rihanna. The headline described the ASAP star as a "Metrosexual rapper and full-time kept man." It also poked fun at J Cole, who was previously on Drake's side before switching up. Cole contributed a verse to "Ruby Rosary," confirming that he's anti Aubrey moving forward. "J Cole is a slimeball," the caption read. OVO Chubbs was seemingly onboard with both of these sentiments. He liked the post from his personal account.

OVO Chubbs' IG Like Also Takes Shots At J Cole

ASAP Rocky's bars are, admittedly, pretty weak. "Ruby Rosary" is a good song overall, and Cole skates, but Rocky stumbles when it comes to dissing Drizzy. Cut the sh*t, cut the lies, word to the wise," he raps. "Who in your top five? Haha (F*ck your top five)." It's clearly in reference to Drake, who has several top 5 bars under his belt. That said, nothing is really being said. It doesn't get much better when ASAP Rocky tries to riff on Drake's "Family Matters" and his "Buried Alive" interlude from 2011.

"I don't get fresh step, b*tch, I'm buried alive," Rocky raps. "I heard dawg talkin' funny, like it's Family Guy. Carin' for n**gas like I'm Mary or Bob." More nothing. It's telling that Drake has become the loser of the 2024 rap beef when it comes to Kendrick Lamar. When it comes to ASAP Rocky, though, everyone agrees that Drizzy got the best of him each time out. OVO Chubbs didn't go out of his way to bash his Harlem competitor, but his like made it clear that Rocky fell short.