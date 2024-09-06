ASAP Rocky Sparks Drake Diss Speculation Thanks To New J Cole Collab

BYGabriel Bras Nevares726 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Miami 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 23: A$AP Rocky performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
2024's rap war continues... Or at least, the rampant speculation around it, as this is just one interpretation of ASAP Rocky's "Ruby Rosary."

ASAP Rocky and J Cole just gave rap fans a truly special collaboration on "Ruby Rosary," the Alchemist-produced latest single from the former's upcoming album Don't Be Dumb. It's one of the most ethereal beats you'll hear all week, bolstered by a gorgeous bed of pianos, eerie chime embellishments, and a laidback and watery drum pattern. In addition, both MCs spit some very impressive verses, with the Harlem creative flexing despondently through his material possessions. While Cole makes this desperation and struggle even more explicit with his bars, most people are looking at Rocky's rhymes first and foremost. But it's for a very different reason.

As you might have already guessed, fans immediately combed through "Ruby Rosary" to see if A$AP Rocky had any words for Drake. Here's what most people are talking about the most when it comes to their beef: "You a dead man walking, like you barely alive / Cut everything but the family ties / Cut the s**t, cut the lies, word to the wise / Who in your top five? Haha (F**k your top five) / I don't get fresh to death, b***h, I'm buried alive / I heard dawg talkin' funny, like it's Family Guy." Also, there are possible references to "Push Ups" in addition to these potential allusions to the "Buried Alive" interlude off of Take Care, a Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem collaboration, Drizzy's "Family Matters" diss, and much more.

Read More: ASAP Rocky's "Tailor Swif" Had A Surprising Debut On The Global Spotify Chart

ASAP Rocky's "Ruby Rosary" With J Cole: Stream

Of course, this is all very speculative, especially since A$AP Rocky dismissed the Drake beef in a recent Billboard interview. "You got to realize, certain n***as was throwing shots for years," he shared. "I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p***y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N***as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N***as sniping n***as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing."

Meanwhile, Drake is itching for a "Game 2," and it's unclear what this looks like in his mind. Maybe he'll go straight at Kendrick Lamar, or maybe he will focus on all his other opponents. That definitely seemed to be the case with "No Face," so perhaps the Toronto superstar and ASAP Rocky will actually have more shots to trade. But hopefully fans realize that there's much more to "Ruby Rosary" than just some petty lines, and that the same will be true for Don't Be Dumb.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Seemingly Disses Drake On Brash New Single "HIGHJACK"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...