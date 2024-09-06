ASAP Rocky Sparks Drake Diss Speculation Thanks To New J Cole Collab

2024's rap war continues... Or at least, the rampant speculation around it, as this is just one interpretation of ASAP Rocky's "Ruby Rosary."

ASAP Rocky and J Cole just gave rap fans a truly special collaboration on "Ruby Rosary," the Alchemist-produced latest single from the former's upcoming album Don't Be Dumb. It's one of the most ethereal beats you'll hear all week, bolstered by a gorgeous bed of pianos, eerie chime embellishments, and a laidback and watery drum pattern. In addition, both MCs spit some very impressive verses, with the Harlem creative flexing despondently through his material possessions. While Cole makes this desperation and struggle even more explicit with his bars, most people are looking at Rocky's rhymes first and foremost. But it's for a very different reason.

As you might have already guessed, fans immediately combed through "Ruby Rosary" to see if A$AP Rocky had any words for Drake. Here's what most people are talking about the most when it comes to their beef: "You a dead man walking, like you barely alive / Cut everything but the family ties / Cut the s**t, cut the lies, word to the wise / Who in your top five? Haha (F**k your top five) / I don't get fresh to death, b***h, I'm buried alive / I heard dawg talkin' funny, like it's Family Guy." Also, there are possible references to "Push Ups" in addition to these potential allusions to the "Buried Alive" interlude off of Take Care, a Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem collaboration, Drizzy's "Family Matters" diss, and much more.

ASAP Rocky's "Ruby Rosary" With J Cole: Stream

Of course, this is all very speculative, especially since A$AP Rocky dismissed the Drake beef in a recent Billboard interview. "You got to realize, certain n***as was throwing shots for years," he shared. "I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p***y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N***as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N***as sniping n***as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing."