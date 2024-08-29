DJ Akademiks Explains Why Drake Will "Win Game 2" Against Kendrick Lamar & Company

"Drake in 5."

As if folks didn't get enough this year, hip-hop culture entertains a very interesting possibility these days: will Drake "win Game 2" as he proclaimed in an Instagram Story? Many folks feel like the series against Kendrick Lamar and company already ended, especially as the Compton lyricist and his camp reportedly have no interest in revisiting their victory. But OVO fans staunchly maintain that their fav will emerge victorious in the end, whether by literally changing the outcome of the battle or flaunting his success in spite of his loss. It's unclear what possibility DJ Akademiks believes in, but as he showed during his recent livestream, he's still ten toes down for The Boy.

"But Game 2, we will win," DJ Akademiks expressed. "Game 2, we will win. That's a fact. If you think Drake finna abandon and forsake all them fans, you got to realize, this for the fans right here. You think he gon' let some p***y a** n***as have something over him, his legacy, and his fans? No! Aye, chat, f**k that. This the new thing: Drake in five. Drake in five, people, Drake in five. Remember I told you that.

DJ Akademiks Thinks Drake Will Win In The End

"Drake. In five," DJ Akademiks emphasized. "Drake in five. No, no, no, no, we ain't doing six. Five. What's understood don't need to be explained. Y'all are going to watch it. Listen, listen, we got to see where the game starts. We got to see, bro. Just watch Game 2, bro. Just watch Game 2. We ain't got to tell you the game plan. This ain't Steve Kerr, n***a. F**k you think, we Gregg Popovich?" Again, what little rumblings we've heard on Kendrick Lamar's end point to this being a one-sided effort.