DJ Akademiks Clowned For Trolling Kendrick Lamar As "Not Like Us" Streams Slow Down

DJ Akademiks is still posting about Kendrick Lamar.

DJ Akademiks is getting clowned in the comments section of his latest Instagram post for going after Kendrick Lamar as his streams die down on Spotify. He shared an image of the most streamed rappers from June that shows Drake above him. In the caption, he wrote: "The biggest moment of Kendrick’s career is now fading away. Looks like he needs to diss Drake again to save his career."

The top comments mostly see fans complaining about Akademiks' passionate bias. "It's funny how this whole entire time Kendrick never said NOTHING [laughing emoji] the n***a did his thing then skated, nor did anybody from his team say anything [laughing emoji] but drake fans just won't let it go, this is called proof of a loss," one user wrote. Another added: "He did what he wanted them songs was a moment, he’s gone now till he’s back. What they was supposed to be #1 for the rest of the year⁉️ come on.. we kno how it gonna go. But it’s running down yall chins B dammit." One more follower wrote: "Remember 1 month ago AK was salty and saying that Kendrick fans need to 'Let It Go' …. now look, AK is STILL using this battle for views and engagement … without this Topic AK page will drop down in views and engagement."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

While many hip-hop fans declared Kendrick Lamar the winner of the beef with Drake following the success of his diss track, "Not Like Us," the Toronto rapper did recently promise to win "Game 2." He made the proclamation on his Instagram Story but eventually deleted the post. Regardless, Akademiks took the narrative and ran with it during a recent livestream. "But Game 2, we will win," he argued. "Game 2, we will win. That's a fact. If you think Drake finna abandon and forsake all them fans, you got to realize, this for the fans right here. You think he gon' let some p***y a** nas have something over him, his legacy, and his fans? No! Aye, chat, f**k that. This the new thing: Drake in five. Drake in five, people, Drake in five. Remember I told you that."

