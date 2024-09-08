Pusha T Seemingly Shades Drake With Response To Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Announcement

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the halftime show.

Pusha T showed love to Kendrick Lamar on his Instagram Story on Sunday after the NFL announced that the rapper will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In doing so, he shared a quote from Lamar's announcement in which he seemingly dissed Drake. “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos," Lamar said. Drake recently teased being ready for a "Game 2" on his Instagram page.

While sharing Lamar's remark, Pusha wrote: "This is true..." with a shrugging emoji. Pusha notably feuded with Drake as well back in 2018 with the release of "The Story of Adidon." Lamar actually referenced that feud in his diss track, "Euphoria." He rapped: “I don’t like you poppin’ s**t at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef/ Yeah, f**k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?/ He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Will Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out" In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

It's unclear whether Lamar will bring anyone else out for his performance, although Master P recently suggested that New Orleans legend Lil Wayne should make an appearance. Following his set at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends show in Los Angeles, Lamar already performed several of his Drake diss tracks live, including "Not Like Us," "Euphoria," and more. He's also rumored to be working on a new album.

Pusha T Shows Support To Kendrick Lamar

Check out Pusha T's full response to Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show on HotNewHipHop.