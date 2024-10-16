Kendrick Lamar's Drake Disses Carry Him To Huge Night At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

Kendrick Lamar won a total of eight awards, last night.

Kendrick Lamar was the biggest winner at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night, taking home eight total awards during the ceremony. His wins included some of the most coveted honors such as Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Lyricist of the Year.

His Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," helped him earn Song of the Year, Impact Track, and Best Hip Hop Video while working with Metro Boomin and Future for "Like That" notched him Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse. Other winners from the night included The Alchemist, 50 Cent, Sexyy Red, and more. Fat Joe served as the host of the ceremony.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out" In L.A.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

The BET Hip-Hop Awards success comes as rumors continue to circulate about Lamar working on a new album. His former TDE labelmate, SZA, recently hinted at a new project being in the works in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, Terrace Martin confirmed the news while streaming on Instagram Live, earlier this year. "Aye, let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for. I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums, I’m going cr*zy, I can’t wait ’til they drop,” he explained at the time. “Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited. So much sh*t bubbling, you know?”

Kendrick Lamar Earns "Song Of The Year" For "Not Like Us"

On top of working on a new album, Lamar is also gearing up to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Much to the dismay of Drake and Lil Wayne fans, the NFL announced him as the leading act, last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.