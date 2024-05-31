Kendrick Lamar Is "Locked In," Terrace Martin Confirms Amid New Album Rumors

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Kendrick Lamar's next project could be imminent.

Rumors that Kendrick Lamar plans to drop a new album this year have been flying for months now and began even before his viral rap beef with Drake. While this has yet to be confirmed by the "Not Like Us" performer, fans have high hopes, especially as his peers continue to drop cryptic hints at what's to come. Terrace Martin, for example, recently took to Twitter/X to address a fan asking about what Kendrick's been up to. According to him, he has big things on the way.

"Sounds like a big W," the fan wrote in response to an announcement about Roddy Ricch. "But who is locked in with Dot now?" Martin then made it clear that Kendrick has been working alongside several artists, though he didn't specify exactly who they are aside from himself. "All of us," he said.

Kendrick Lamar Is Working With "All Of Us," Terrace Martin Reveals

He didn't give fans any more details than that, leaving them to speculate in the comments section. These are far from the first mumblings fans have heard of new Kendrick music, however. In April, Rory & Mal chatted about his response to Drake, which had not yet arrived, on their podcast. Mal claimed that a "little bird" told him it was taking so long because Kendrick was saving it for a new album, which would drop in May of this year. Obviously, June is just around the corner and that's yet to drop, but if there's any truth to what Mal said, it could mean his next project is imminent.

What do you think of Terrace Martin confirming that Kendrick Lamar is "locked in" with him and various others? What about rumors that the hitmaker could be dropping a new album sometime this year? Are you looking forward to hearing whatever he's working on? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

