Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Could Arrive Soon, DJ Hed Speculates

Fans can't wait to see what Kendrick Lamar does next.

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar is the center of attention following his viral feud with Drake, leaving fans eager to know what his next move will be. Rumors that he plans to drop a new album sometime soon have been floating around for months, and supporters have high hopes, particularly after some of his collaborators' hints. Late last month, for example, Terrace Martin Tweeted that Kendrick is "locked in." This left some followers convinced that a new project is in the works, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Now, DJ Hed has shared his predictions with Bootleg Kev during a recent interview, claiming that he wouldn't be shocked if the rumors were true. He added that he can't be sure, as he hasn't been a part of any conversations about a new album. Either way, his revelation has fans excited to see what's to come.

DJ Hed & Bootleg Kev Discuss Kendrick Lamar's Next Move

"I guess so, I mean I don't know you tell me," DJ Hed said when asked if Kendrick plans to drop a new album soon. "I wouldn't be surprised if we got something soon, but I don't know. That's not me, I don't know for sure." The album talk stopped there. It's far from the first time fans have gotten hints that he could have something on the way, however.