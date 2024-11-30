Ab-Soul & DJ Hed Claim Kendrick Lamar Still Isn't Done Yet

Does this mean there will be more K.Dot updates in 2024?

Kendrick Lamar impressed everyone with not just his slew of explosive moves against Drake earlier this year, but also with the massive success of his new album GNX. Moreover, close affiliates DJ Hed and Ab-Soul recently chopped it up and discussed the incredible run that K.Dot is on right now, speaking to his current mindset and what his energy feels like. Specifically, Hed claimed that Kendrick "ain't done," which could mean a whole bunch of different things. Does this mean we will get even more 2024 treats? Maybe, and maybe not. Either way, fans are very excited to find out, but also perfectly pleased with what we have.

Of course, we know for sure that Kendrick Lamar isn't done thanks to his Super Bowl LIX halftime show coming up soon in New Orleans on February 9. A lot of folks can't wait to see what he brings to the table, whether that has to do with this new album's material or paying homage to the Louisiana city in one way or another. So there's at least that on the horizon keeping die-hards focused.

DJ Hed & Ab-Soul Speak On Kendrick Lamar's Next Moves

Elsewhere, Ab-Soul's remarks on the new Kendrick Lamar album turned humbly confident during a recent Instagram Live that reacted to his shoutout on the track "heart pt. 6." "I'm very honored," the TDE MC expressed. "That's my brother. I guarantee he didn't study me as much as I studied him. He taught me the most as a professional recording artist. I just wanted to make that very clear. I am the B.O.A.T, I am the best rapper, that's it. Ask anyone. I say that humbly. It's not from a place of arrogance. I really do this."