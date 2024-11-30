Ab-Soul & DJ Hed Claim Kendrick Lamar Still Isn't Done Yet

Kendrick Lamar impressed everyone with not just his slew of explosive moves against Drake earlier this year, but also with the massive success of his new album GNX. Moreover, close affiliates DJ Hed and Ab-Soul recently chopped it up and discussed the incredible run that K.Dot is on right now, speaking to his current mindset and what his energy feels like. Specifically, Hed claimed that Kendrick "ain't done," which could mean a whole bunch of different things. Does this mean we will get even more 2024 treats? Maybe, and maybe not. Either way, fans are very excited to find out, but also perfectly pleased with what we have.
Of course, we know for sure that Kendrick Lamar isn't done thanks to his Super Bowl LIX halftime show coming up soon in New Orleans on February 9. A lot of folks can't wait to see what he brings to the table, whether that has to do with this new album's material or paying homage to the Louisiana city in one way or another. So there's at least that on the horizon keeping die-hards focused.
DJ Hed & Ab-Soul Speak On Kendrick Lamar's Next Moves
Elsewhere, Ab-Soul's remarks on the new Kendrick Lamar album turned humbly confident during a recent Instagram Live that reacted to his shoutout on the track "heart pt. 6." "I'm very honored," the TDE MC expressed. "That's my brother. I guarantee he didn't study me as much as I studied him. He taught me the most as a professional recording artist. I just wanted to make that very clear. I am the B.O.A.T, I am the best rapper, that's it. Ask anyone. I say that humbly. It's not from a place of arrogance. I really do this."
As for what Kendrick Lamar's plans look like, it's anyone's guess. There are new album rumors already, plus a lot of speculation on what a Lil Wayne battle would look like and what the implications of Drake and his Universal Music Group/Spotify petition could result in. All in all, too many options exist for us to predict with any certainty. But that's what keeps things exciting, so we'll see if Ab-Soul and DJ Hed are correct.
