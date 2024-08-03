Ab-Soul Poses With Kendrick Lamar Grammys Performance Photo In 2Pac Shirt

Ab-Soul is showing love to Kendrick Lamar.

It's no secret that Ab-Soul and Kendrick Lamar go way back, and recently, Ab-Soul decided to show his fellow Black Hippy artist some love by looking back on one of his most memorable moments. In a new photo making its rounds online, he poses in front of a photo of Kendrick's 2016 jail cell performance at the Grammys, flexing the large Top Dawg Entertainment tattoo on his arm. Moreover, he rocked a 2Pac t-shirt in the photo. This could have been a nod to Kendrick's beef with Drake or a simple coincidence.

Fans on X are loving the photo, particularly after Kendrick and Ab-Soul reunited at the former's "Pop Out" in June. The LA show was the first time Kendrick performed his Drake diss tracks after their viral beef, and he enlisted the help of Ab-Soul for "6:16 In LA." Of course, he backed Kendrick throughout the entire feud, though he doesn't seem sold on the idea that Drake can't redeem himself.

Ab-Soul Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar

“If Drake is the MC I imagine he can be. Redemption is not off the table,” he Tweeted last month. As expected, this left his followers puzzled and prompted them to speculate. While some thought this was a genuine statement, others theorized that it was simply bait to get Drake to drop.