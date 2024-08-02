Kendrick Lamar’s Engineer Is Being Called A Liar Over Drake Diss Revelation

Regardless of how they were recorded, the beef will go down as a monumental moment in hip-hop lore.

A clip from a sit-down between Kendrick Lamar's engineer and Engine Ears Live is stirring up conversation. During their chat, Nicolas de Porcel retold the "amazing" procedure behind each Drake diss record during their battle. "It was a little crazy. I got a call, and it was like, 'Stay on call, you’re gonna be working'", Porcel began. "I would get the song and like six minutes would elapse and they’d be like, ‘How we looking?’. It was very high pressure. As Dot was releasing these records, it was like, I was turning in the masters… It would drop like 12 minutes later. It was amazing".

Any sort of extra details about this beef are going to cause even more debate, and that's exactly what is going on in the Xspace. According to XXL, fans are very split on whether or not de Porcel is telling the truth. Expectedly, there are a lot of skeptics out there, which is quite understandable. Many non-believers were pointing out how there is no way every fine detail was being ironed out. "You guys smoking the same crack Kendrick was in Power. It’s literally not possible to mix and master a full session at a professional level in just 30 minutes. It takes that long just to organize and label all the session stems", one user states.

Fans Don't See Eye To Eye On Kendrick's Engineer Making This Claim

Additionally, some weren't agreeing due to the fact that Kendrick didn't address anything said in "Family Matters". "Lmao it’s literally not possible to listen to family matters, enter the studio and record meet the grahams, mix and master the track and release it all under 30 minutes, he didn’t even rebuttal anything from family matters😭". Then, there are some who are pointing out that it's totally plausible, citing Kendrick's greatness as a result. "They are surprised the man is that good.. they trying to talk down on the genius.. too good !!!".

