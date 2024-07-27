Rakim Thinks Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Battle Validated Real Hip Hop

No surprise which side he's on.

If you looked up "hip hop" in the dictionary, there's a decent chance Rakim would be the picture example. The rapper revolutionized the genre in the 1980s. He laid the groundwork for future icons like Nas, JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar, and can still hold his own on the mic. He just dropped a new album, in fact. Rakim has discussed numerous topics during the press tour for the album, but the one everyone was curious to hear about was Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. Rakim finally shared his thoughts on the pop culture phenomenon of 2024, and he didn't disappoint.

Firstly, Rakim made a point giving both Drake and Kendrick Lamar their flowers. He appreciated the fact that both artists were willing to accept the challenge. He also praised them for putting commerciality on the line for the sake of the art. "A lot of people in that position won’t accept no challenge, because they got too much to lose," he told Billboard. "So, it was dope that these brothers put the mainstream success down and said, 'Yeah, let’s do it.'" Rakim conceded that Drake is at the top of his game as an artist. That said, he made it clear that the battle ultimately spoke to a larger cultural divide. As far as he's concerned, Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar was mainstream vs. real hip-hop. And the latter won out.

Rakim Thinks Their Battle Was Important For The Genre

"It showed the difference between real hip-hop and mainstream hip-hop," Rakim posited. "Younger artists now know that there’s a difference." The rapper felt that these differing sides of the genre had been less defined in recent years. Lamar's victory, however, restored a sense of balance, and served to remind rappers that they can pursue one style over the other. "A lot of them didn’t understand that," he asserted. "They just listened to the majority, not knowing that people don’t categorize what they were hearing as real hip-hop." Rakim is ultimately happy with the outcome of the battle.