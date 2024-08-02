Kendrick Lamar Hits Another New Milestone Thanks To "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest artists in the world, and so far in 2024, he has been having a great year. Overall, it started with an attack on Drake in "Like That." This subsequently escalated into an all out war where he eventually KO'd Drake with both "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." May 3rd proved to be a wild day for hip-hop, and since then, nothing has been the same. In fact, "Not Like Us" has continued to be one of the biggest songs in the entire world.
It hit number one on the Billboard hot 100 on more than one occasion. Furthermore, it received a music video that has already blown up beyond comprehension. Fans are waiting on an album from Kendrick, although for now, Lamar has been happy to sit on the success of "Not Like Us." In fact, according to Chart Data, "Not Like Us" is officially the best-selling song of 2024. There has been some stiff competition, which makes this accomplishment that much more impressive.
Kendrick Lamar Is Winning
If you are Kendrick Lamar, you have to feel good about things. Drake has taken a huge hit all while Kendrick has been elevated to the king of rap. There are few who can deny Kendrick's greatness, and his legend is cemented, regardless of what he decides to do next. Only time will tell what the artist decides to do next. All we do know is that it is going to come with a whole lot of hype.
Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that "Not Like Us" is easily the best song of the entire year? Or is it a song that you have personally grown tired of as of late? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.