Kendrick Lamar Hits Another New Milestone Thanks To "Not Like Us"

"Not Like Us" continues to be the song of the Summer.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that "Not Like Us" is easily the best song of the entire year? Or is it a song that you have personally grown tired of as of late? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

If you are Kendrick Lamar, you have to feel good about things. Drake has taken a huge hit all while Kendrick has been elevated to the king of rap. There are few who can deny Kendrick's greatness, and his legend is cemented, regardless of what he decides to do next. Only time will tell what the artist decides to do next. All we do know is that it is going to come with a whole lot of hype.

It hit number one on the Billboard hot 100 on more than one occasion. Furthermore, it received a music video that has already blown up beyond comprehension. Fans are waiting on an album from Kendrick, although for now, Lamar has been happy to sit on the success of "Not Like Us." In fact, according to Chart Data, "Not Like Us" is officially the best-selling song of 2024. There has been some stiff competition, which makes this accomplishment that much more impressive.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.