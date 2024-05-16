Kendrick Lamar Has Reportedly Generated This Much Money From "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the biggest artists in the world, and the last couple of weeks have certainly proved that. Overall, it can be easy to forget Lamar's chart dominance as he takes a decent amount of time between projects. However, throughout his beef with Drake, he has been dropping a plethora of songs that are doing extremely well on the charts. For instance, "Not Like Us" is the biggest song in the world. Furthermore, "Euphoria" is currently third on the charts, with "Meet The Grahams" coming at number 12.

Throughout the past week, "Not Like Us" has broken a plethora of Spotify streaming records. It broke some of Drake's longstanding records, and it was also the fastest track to hit over 100 million streams. Despite this being a diss record, it has a ton of replayability, with Lamar beating Drizzy at his very own game. According to DJ Akademiks, this song has certainly led to a lot of financial success for Kendrick. In fact, in the first week of its release, "Not Like Us" has brought in a total of $280K. Of course, this is an estimation based on sales numbers and the fact that the song is already eligible for Gold certification.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick Lamar Runs Up The Numbers

By now, everyone has probably already heard this song. However, with the summer on the horizon, fans will be hearing it a whole lot more. This is going to be one of those anthems that will be impossible to escape. That is especially true for Drake, whose music has always been club-friendly. Now, fans await a new album from Kendrick which may or may not be dropping later this year.

Let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar and his newest anthem, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the best songs of the year? How much have you been playing this song since it was released back on May 4th? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"