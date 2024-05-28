Kendrick Lamar Goes Platinum With "Euphoria," Ushers In Yet Another Huge Milestone

Kendrick Lamar and Drake recently engaged in one of the most legendary rap feuds of all time. Overall, it was a beef that no one saw coming heading into 2024. However, with the "Like That" verse, Kendrick showed the world that he meant serious business. He was no longer going to settle for being part of the Big Three. Instead, he wanted the crown to himself, and the only one willing to challenge him for it was none other than Drake. Well, after May 4th, it became clear that Kendrick was the true heir to the crown as he put up a truly monumental performance.

On April 30th, Kendrick Lamar dropped off his first true diss track against Drake. "Euphoria" came out in the morning and it shocked the world. It was filled with scathing bars directed at Drake, and although it didn't contain a hook, it made a massive impression. Numerous lines stayed stuck in people's minds and even today, fans cannot help but blurt out lines at inopportune times. In fact, the song proved to be such a success for Kendrick that it is now platinum.

Kendrick Lamar Dominates The Charts

So far, Kendrick has three platinum songs in 2024. All of these songs are the quickest rap songs to go platinum this year. Those three tracks would be "Euphoria," "Like That," and "Not Like Us." This has been an incredibly successful year for the legend, and now there is chatter that he is dropping an album. If he were to do so, it would definitely be one of the biggest releases of the entire year. Hopefully, those rumors turn into reality.

