Ray Vaughn Of TDE Blasts Mal's Constant Kendrick Lamar Hate, Podcaster Responds

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) throws its 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists performing followed by a gift giveaway to kids in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects
Los Angeles, CA - December 19: Ray Vaughn performs at Top Dawg Entertainment's (TDE) 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It's funny how the commentary that presumably annoyed Ray Vaughn isn't even one of Mal's most anti-Kendrick Lamar takes.

One of the funniest parts of the whole Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef was seeing the die-hard fans go berserk over their favs, with Mal in particular being a massive OVO defender. Moreover, the overzealousness from Drizzy's camp and followers have really annoyed a lot of the TDE-affiliated crew and vice versa, which is ironic because of Kendrick fans' own hyper-obsession. The latest example of this is the Los Angeles label's signee Ray Vaughn, who recently took to Twitter to call out Mal for his constant overt hate towards K.Dot. The podcaster even responded to Vaughn's take with a slew of crying-laughing emojis, so it's clear that this isn't a legit point of contention.

"That ‘MAL’ dude is obsessed with hating on a DOT & it’s weird asf, [crying emoji]” Ray Vaughn tweeted on Monday (May 27). “only time I see him go viral is hatin.” However, this is comical because, unless he's referring to earlier in May when the battle was still ongoing, Mal's most recent comments on Kendrick Lamar weren't all that controversial. Furthermore, on his podcast with Rory, he criticized Apple Music's decision to crown good kid, m.A.A.d. city as the seventh-best album of all time. Still, considering just how many legendary albums there are across all of music, it's not really a spicy take, and one that the former Joe Budden affiliate didn't deliver with overbearing hate. Just a small dash of it.

Read More: Joe Budden Appears To Diss Rory & Mal In Freestyle Over Drake’s “Family Matters,” But He’s Since Labeled It A.I.

Ray Vaughn Blasts Mal's Kendrick Lamar Hate + Mal's Response

"F**k it, man. good kid, m.A.A.d city is not number seven of all time," Mal expressed, which might have set off Kendrick Lamar's former label mate. "Let’s stop the s**t. Spotify with these fake streams. Stop the s**t, bro. We all f**k with Kendrick but stop the bulls**t. Number seven of all [time]? Yo, he’s five slots behind [Michael Jackson‘s] Thriller. Are you f***ing kidding me? There’s nothing personal, but good kid, m.A.A.d city is at number seven?

Mal Speaks On good kid, m.A.A.d. city's Inclusion On Apple Music's 100 Best Albums Of All Time List

"I’m asking you, f**k this list," Mal told Rory. "You think that good kid, m.A.A.d city deserves to be number seven and Illmatic is No. 48 or whatever it is?" We'll see if he has some more Kendrick Lamar hot takes in the future. For now, things could definitely be much worse when it comes to hating on one of the best to ever touch a microphone.

Read More: Ray Vaughn Delivers A Head-Nodding Flow On “Blasphemy”

[via]

