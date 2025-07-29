Rory and Mal have appeared to address Ray Vaughn during the latest episode of their podcast with co-host Demaris going off on the TDE rapper. She took issue with Vaughn being critical of Mal's support of Drake over the last year, despite him attempting to be unbiased in his coverage of Vaughn's music. Additionally, she accused him of lying about his age.

Demaris began her rant by explaining that the show gave props to everyone involved in the West Coast and East Coast battle regardless of whether they dissed Mal. "For people to go on platforms and to still stand on bullsh*t business, tell lies about the way that certain things went down when they were interviewed, that's lame as f*ck because we never had to mention you," she said. "You mentioned n****s hundreds of times for attention and we never had to mention you ever. Let's really talk about sh*t. N****s gave you props, n****s gave you a platform to talk, n****s did all of that and you still circled back and did some lame ass sh*t that's disrespectful, corny as f*ck, and it tells more about you than anything. You too old for sh*t like that. N****s might not know how old you are, but you're too old for sh*t like that."

How Old Is Ray Vaughn?

Ray Vaughn has not confirmed his official age, but has since responded to the rant, sharing a video addressing Demaris' comments on social media. After accusing her of "crashing out," he advised: "Y'all gotta get it together. I know the narrative is like, 'Oh is he lying about his age?' I hear I'm 35, 33, 32. Everybody knows my age except f*cking me I guess... believe whatever the f*ck y'all wanna believe. I really don't care."