Rory & Mal Co-Host Goes Off On Ray Vaughn For Allegedly Lying About His Age

BY Cole Blake 702 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Made In America Festival
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay of Rory and Mal attend Made In America Festival on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
Ray Vaughn has since issued a response to Rory and Mal as well as Demaris by posting a video on social media.

Rory and Mal have appeared to address Ray Vaughn during the latest episode of their podcast with co-host Demaris going off on the TDE rapper. She took issue with Vaughn being critical of Mal's support of Drake over the last year, despite him attempting to be unbiased in his coverage of Vaughn's music. Additionally, she accused him of lying about his age.

Demaris began her rant by explaining that the show gave props to everyone involved in the West Coast and East Coast battle regardless of whether they dissed Mal. "For people to go on platforms and to still stand on bullsh*t business, tell lies about the way that certain things went down when they were interviewed, that's lame as f*ck because we never had to mention you," she said. "You mentioned n****s hundreds of times for attention and we never had to mention you ever. Let's really talk about sh*t. N****s gave you props, n****s gave you a platform to talk, n****s did all of that and you still circled back and did some lame ass sh*t that's disrespectful, corny as f*ck, and it tells more about you than anything. You too old for sh*t like that. N****s might not know how old you are, but you're too old for sh*t like that."

Read More: Ray Vaughn Of TDE Blasts Mal's Constant Kendrick Lamar Hate, Podcaster Responds

How Old Is Ray Vaughn?

Ray Vaughn has not confirmed his official age, but has since responded to the rant, sharing a video addressing Demaris' comments on social media. After accusing her of "crashing out," he advised: "Y'all gotta get it together. I know the narrative is like, 'Oh is he lying about his age?' I hear I'm 35, 33, 32. Everybody knows my age except f*cking me I guess... believe whatever the f*ck y'all wanna believe. I really don't care."

From there, he explained why he pulled up on Rory and Mal at the BET Awards. He said that he just wanted to see if "the energy was real in person." He explained that their criticism "felt personal" and he wanted to address the issue. "I pulled up. We sat down. We had a good conversation. That's all it was," he said. Vaughn also took offense the suggestion that he benefited from their platform.

Read More: Joe Budden Appears To Diss Rory & Mal In Freestyle Over Drake’s “Family Matters,” But He’s Since Labeled It A.I.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) throws its 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists performing followed by a gift giveaway to kids in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects Music Ray Vaughn Of TDE Blasts Mal's Constant Kendrick Lamar Hate, Podcaster Responds 1.6K
Isaiah Rashad In Concert - Ft Lauderdale, FL Music Ray Vaughn Fires Back At Joey Badass With "Crashout Heritage" Diss 3.0K
Ray Vaughn Ray Wop New Song Stream Songs Ray Vaughn Is Prepared For The Beef On Fiery New Single, "Ray Wop" 1293
ray vaughn Music Ray Vaughn Claps Back At Joey Bada$$'s Red Bull Freestyle With Fiery Diss Track "Hoe Era" 6.0K
Comments 0