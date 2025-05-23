The East Versus West Rap Battle Of 2025 Boasts A Whopping 93 Diss Tracks On Its Timeline

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Recording artist Joey BadA$$ on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Justin Hunte summed up all the main tracks and offshoots from the rap battle between Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, and many more.

While the Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn battle was the main hip-hop event of the past few weeks, don't forget about everyone else. Thanks to the one and only Justin Hunte, also known as The Company Man, we now have a solid idea of just how many tracks went back and forth throughout this whole exchange.

Per Hunte on Twitter, everything from Joey's "The Ruler's Back" all the way to Aaron Rose's "STOCKHOLM SYNDROME" encompasses a whopping 93 diss tracks total in this "Rap Royal Rumble." Of course, this is as of Thursday (May 22). So the door's not entirely closed for more lyricists to chime in, particularly a certain Compton boogeyman who the Pro Era lyricist thinks is scared.

Whether or not Kendrick Lamar will eventually chime in, it's fascinating to see all these diss tracks land on a spreadsheet. This obviously includes high-profile releases from the likes of Daylyt, REASON, CJ FLY, Nyck Caution, AZ Chike, Mick Jenkins, Kai Ca$h, Jaewon, and many, many more.

As the timeline below shows, most of these cuts come from May and relate to the Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn, and Daylyt lyrical sparring. A lot of names popped up on these disses, and many more MCs chose to throw their hat into the ring.

Joey Bada$$ Beef Timeline

Of course, most people are largely unfamiliar with a great deal of these tracks. If you are ever bored on a Sunday morning and are itching for some bars, then this is one heck of a homework assignment. Props are in order for anyone keeping track of every little release, double entendre, and social media maneuver.

However, it's unclear whether or not this warfare will continue. It seems like Daylyt closed the Joey Bada$$ chapter with "END CREDITS," a track that emphasized lyrical competition and saluted the Badmon for his efforts. This followed another cut, "WORDISBON," which paid tribute to the late Capital STEEZ.

Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn might still engage, but it seems very unlikely. Either way, this whole spectacle put a lot of people onto rappers they didn't have on their radar. For that, and for all the amazing bars throughout, we thank the combatants.

