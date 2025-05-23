YG is a West Coast legend and it should come as no surprise that he is paying attention to the beef between his LA-brethren and Joey Bada$$. With Joey knocking down his opponents one-by-one, YG decided to come through with a shot.

Although his new song "Hollywood" with Shoreline Mafia isn't a diss track, there is no denying that there is some venom here. For instance, there are a few bars in the beginning about baby oil and Diddy parties. With Joey coming from the East Coast, the Diddy party angle has been a prominent one.

However, later in the track, YG raps, "All the pretty hoes gon' play this/Joey Bada$$ gon' hate this." It's a nice shot, although it remains to be seen if Joey even reacts to it or acknowledges it.

As for the song itself, this is a West Coast banger through and through. From the production to the performances, everyone is firing on all cylinders here.

Now that these shots have been taken, we cannot help but wonder if YG will decide to deliver a full-on diss track. If he does, then all hell is going to break loose. He would easily be the most famous artist from the West Coast to engage.

YG ft. Shoreline Mafia - Hollywood

Quotable Lyrics: