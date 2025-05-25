Joey Bada$$ & Serayah Reveals The Gender Of Their Baby On The Way In Essence Cover Story

Stella McCartney - New York Fashion Week - September 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Joey Bada$$ and Serayah Pack attend Stella McCartney during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Joey Bada$$ and Serayah began dating in early 2023. The couple have gone viral several times in their relationship.

When he is not defending the East Coast against the West Coast’s brightest new stars, Joey Bada$$ is preparing for fatherhood. In a new cover story with Essence, the entertainer, and his girlfriend Serayah revealed if they were having a bad boy or a bad girl. 

Joey and Serayah are expecting their first child together. The Power actor plans to solidify the union as he announced their engagement in the latest diss song to Ray Vaughn. “Want me to engage, so you mention my fiancée,” Joey raps on “The Finals.” 

They sat down with Essence to discuss parenting at 30. Joey already got a daughter, but this baby boy marks a new era. “We both turn 30 this year,” he said. “I hit it in January. She got June. Everything’s lining up.” Serayah said she’s feeling good and nearing the finish line, looking every bit the glowing mom-to-be.

Socials lit up after the cover dropped. Fans were in the comments heavy, showing love for the vibes, the drip, and that strong Black love energy. 

Folks couldn’t stop talking about how real their chemistry looked. Some said Serayah held out for the right one. Others just straight-up called it the sexiest maternity shoot they’d ever seen.

Joey Bada$$ Serayah

Joey Bada$$ has been firing shots at every West Coast rapper who responded to his “I’m the best” line in the Red Bull Spiral freestyle. His activity in the battle is considered a prelim for his desired battle against the current King of the West Coast, Kendrick Lamar. YG mentioned Joey in his latest visual “Hollywood.”

Serayah already had fans raising eyebrows when she popped up on TikTok doing the viral “Fairy” dance, flexin’ a ring that looked way more than casual. Now it all makes sense.

With a baby on the way and rings exchanged, Joey and Serayah move like royalty. No gimmicks, just real love and real moves. They ain’t just building a family—they’re building a legacy, one chapter at a time.

