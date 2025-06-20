Joey Bada$$ & Serayah Confirm The Birth Of Their First Son With Adorable New Photo

Joey Bada$$ Serayah Confirm Birth Of Son Relationship News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Serayah McNeill and Joey Bada$$ attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Serayah confirmed that she and Joey Bada$$ were expecting during New York Fashion Week in February, flaunting her baby bump on the runway.

Congratulations are in order for Serayah and Joey Bada$$, who recently confirmed the birth of their first child together. The actress gave supporters a glance at the newborn in a sweet photo shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, as captured by The Shade Room. While it's unclear exactly when he arrived, it's speculated that it was sometime between the end of May and the beginning of June. Of course, fans are out in full force leaving their words of support for the happy couple.

"I know he's so cute. Congratulations," one writes. "Congrats to them on both their engagement and beautiful baby boy," another says.

Serayah first revealed her pregnancy during New York Fashion Week in February. She flaunted her baby bump on the Adore Me runway, stunning in a red-two piece set and a robe. This is her first child, while Joey has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Joey Bada$$ Beef

In their Essence cover story last month, he explained how they're both looking forward to doing what's important to them moving forward.

"I think we’re excited about doing things our way with something that’s equally important to both of us individually and collectively, and that’s having a strong family structure, especially a strong Black family structure,” he said. “Breaking those generational curses and setting an example for the future.”

Their newborn isn't the only thing Joey Bada$$ and Serayah have to be excited about these days, however. Amid the rapper's battle with Ray Vaughn and other West Coast artists, he revealed that they're engaged. “Want me to engage so you mention my fiancée,” he raps on "The Finals."

The beef began earlier this year when Joey went after the West Coast on "The Ruler's Back." That prompted Ray Vaughn and others to fire back with tracks of their own, but he only proceed to double down.

