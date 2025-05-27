DJ Hed Reveals Ab-Soul Isn't Trying To Restart Joey Bada$$ Beef

Just a few hours ago (at the time of writing) Ab-Soul officially entered the battle between Joey Bada$$ and the entire West Coast. He did so with a lengthy, multi-phased track simply titled "...," which he dropped on his Instagram. Overall, the song had some memorable quotables.
"Might make Dre drop "Detox", and reunite Black Hippy, don't tempt me," Soul says at the end of the first verse. "Bar none, don't cross the ninety-one without a pass / You gon' need credentials and premium gas / And I'ma slap Akademiks when I see him," he adds later.
That last bar was for DJ Akademiks giving Joey Bada$$ the W in the seemingly never-ending back-and-forth affair.
Ab-Soul also dropped some lines about the battle from an outsider's perspective, notably touching on Ray Vaughn's fearless but flawed attempt at taking down Joey. "And Vaughn Wick might've referenced Puff a lil' too much / But cuh wanted all the motherf*ckin' smoke, hence why he was so blunt."
Moreover, he also had some words for his "Red Bull Freestyle" co-star. For example, he took issue with Joey Bada$$'s bold "TDEast" claims. "This a competitive game, n****s better be in shape / Catch you a friendly fade, then keep it that way / TDEast was a motherf*ckin' stretch, real sh*t."
Joey Bada$$ Beef
However, this Low The Great and Python P-produced track is not what fans are making it out to be. That being a way of Ab-Soul trying to rekindle the flame.
Instead, it's more for "clarity" according to West Coast supporter DJ Hed. He revealed this in a tweet not too long after Soul dropped "..." "It’s not "Back On." This is clarity. That’s all," he stated simply.
That will undoubtedly break a lot of people's hearts, but we have a sneaky suspicion that things may escalate again sooner than later.
Things have definitely been a lot quieter though compared to just a few days ago. Every 30 minutes or so a new diss track/response would drop.
Of course, this all started because of Joey Bada$$'s confident track "The Ruler's Back" which released in January. There, he sent some subtle shots at Kendrick Lamar and the "West Coast d**k lickin'" going on last year. This eventually led to Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, REASON, Nyck Caution, CJ FLY, Az Chike, and a whole bunch of other respected MCs to join in on the madness.