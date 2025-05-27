Ab-Soul Threatens To Slap DJ Akademiks & Bring Back Black Hippy In Warning Shot To The East Coast

BY Alexander Cole 4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2015 BET Experience - Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Hip-hop artist Ab-Soul performs onstage during the Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock concert at Staples Center on June 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Ab-Soul was part of the Red Bull Freestyle with Joey Bada$$ and after a battle with Ray Vaughn and Reason, a new challenge has arrived.

Just a few weeks ago, Ab-Soul found himself next to Joey Bada$$ and Big Sean during a Red Bull Freestyle. During this cypher, Joey threw some shots at Ray Vaughn and the rest of the West Coast.

Overall, this sparked a massive feud that seemingly would not end. Every single day, it felt like there were new challengers entering the battle field. Prominent MCs like Daylyt, Reason, and Nyck Caution all delivered their own diss tracks. Furthermore, West Coast artists like AZ Chike and Hitta J3 also delivered some venomous records.

For the last few days, things have been fairly quiet. Fans believe Joey Bada$$ won pretty easily, despite being attacked from all sides. Having said that, hip-hop listeners felt like the beef was over, with the East claiming a solid victory.

As it turns out, the East Coast will have to delay their parade. This is because Ab-Soul has just come through with his official entry. Taking to Instagram, Ab-Soul showed off an untitled track with production from Low The Great and Python P.

Read More: Joe Budden Firmly Backs The East Coast In Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn & Daylyt Battle

Ab-Soul Enters The Battle

Overall, this is a lengthy track with numerous beat switches. Mostly, this track serves as a warning shot. He acknowledges that Ray Vaughn was defeated and that it is time for him to step in and let people know what TDE stands for.

In fact, Ab-Soul threatened to bring back Black Hippy, which is certainly an exciting prospect. Furthermore, there were some shots taken at none other than DJ Akademiks, who proclaimed Joey as the winner.

Ultimately, Soul didn't take a ton of shots at Joey directly. Instead, this song seems to serve as a declaration of war. Whether or not Joey wants the smoke or not, remains to be seen.

What we do know is that if Ab-Soul and Joey start getting into it, then perhaps Kendrick Lamar will feel the need to drop some bars.

Read More: The East Versus West Rap Battle Of 2025 Boasts A Whopping 93 Diss Tracks On Its Timeline

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Unloads On Ray Vaughn With New Diss Track, "The Finals" 6.8K
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Appears To Fire Back At Ray Vaughn & Daylyt On Fiery Red Bull Freestyle With Big Sean & Ab-Soul 6.2K
Daylyt Picture Capital STEEZ Joey Badass Beef Hip Hop News Music Daylyt Shares Ominous Picture Of Capital STEEZ Amid Joey Badass Beef 3.4K
Ab Soul Influenced Joey Badass Ray Vaughn Rap Battle Hip Hop News Music Ab-Soul Reflects On How He Influenced The Joey Bada$$ & Ray Vaughn Rap Battle 2.3K