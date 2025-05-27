Overall, this sparked a massive feud that seemingly would not end. Every single day, it felt like there were new challengers entering the battle field. Prominent MCs like Daylyt, Reason, and Nyck Caution all delivered their own diss tracks. Furthermore, West Coast artists like AZ Chike and Hitta J3 also delivered some venomous records.

For the last few days, things have been fairly quiet. Fans believe Joey Bada$$ won pretty easily, despite being attacked from all sides. Having said that, hip-hop listeners felt like the beef was over, with the East claiming a solid victory.

As it turns out, the East Coast will have to delay their parade. This is because Ab-Soul has just come through with his official entry. Taking to Instagram, Ab-Soul showed off an untitled track with production from Low The Great and Python P.

Ab-Soul Enters The Battle

Overall, this is a lengthy track with numerous beat switches. Mostly, this track serves as a warning shot. He acknowledges that Ray Vaughn was defeated and that it is time for him to step in and let people know what TDE stands for.

In fact, Ab-Soul threatened to bring back Black Hippy, which is certainly an exciting prospect. Furthermore, there were some shots taken at none other than DJ Akademiks, who proclaimed Joey as the winner.

Ultimately, Soul didn't take a ton of shots at Joey directly. Instead, this song seems to serve as a declaration of war. Whether or not Joey wants the smoke or not, remains to be seen.

What we do know is that if Ab-Soul and Joey start getting into it, then perhaps Kendrick Lamar will feel the need to drop some bars.