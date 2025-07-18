It's only been a few months since Joey Bada$$ got wrapped up in a battle against multiple West Coast rappers. That doesn't mean he's taking a break, however. Currently, he's gearing up to unleash his fourth studio album, Lonely At The Top. According to HipHop-N-More, the project is slated for release on August 1. He gave listeners a preview of what's to come today with the release of the first single from the LP, "ABK."

In it, he seems to address the aforementioned beef and reference Ray Vaughn. “They thought I was light work, so they sent their little mans to kill me / Thought it might work, all 2025, I hit 'em where it might hurt,” he raps. "Leave you boys more bars, tryna send the G-League n****s after the All-Star /

Treat you n****s like I'm scrimmage playin', quit dribblin' in my lane / Rap game Allen I., but we ain't talkin' 'bout a game."

Joey performed the track live for the first time during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (July 16). He was introduced by Jelly Roll, who was a guest host for the episode.

Joey Bada$$ Lonely At The Top

New music isn't the only thing Joey Bada$$ has going for him these days either. Last month, his fiancée Serayah confirmed the arrival of their child. While Joey had one child already from a previous relationship, this is Serayah's first.

She announced the pregnancy by flaunting her growing bump on the Adore Me runway during New York Fashion Week in February. In their Essence cover story in May, Joey said they're both looking forward to prioritizing what's important to them moving forward.