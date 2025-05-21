DJ Akademiks Calls Out Kendrick Lamar While Refusing To Cover Joey Bada$$ Vs. The West Coast

DJ Akademiks has been quite critical of Kendrick Lamar as of late and that continues to be the case amid beef with Joey Bada$$.

DJ Akademiks is someone who has never shied away from criticizing artists like Kendrick Lamar. Overall, Ak has been particularly critical of K. Dot, especially following the beef with Drake. In the eyes of some fans, Ak is biased considering Drake is his guy. However, the hip-hop commentator persists.

If you have been following along with hip-hop as of late, then you are aware that Joey Bada$$ is currently engaged in a feud with all of the West Coast. Ray Vaughn, Reason, AZ Chike, Daylyt, and Hitta J3 have all gotten involved. Although if you were to ask the fans, they would tell you that Joey is winning, and by a lot.

Joey Bada$$ has taken some shots at Kendrick Lamar throughout all of this, and fans have been waiting for Lamar to clap back. Of course, he is on tour, and with his standing in the rap game, it is unknown whether a response really is coming.

As for DJ Akademiks, he has yet to cover the diss tracks in any capacity. On his stream on Tuesday night, he explained why.

DJ Akademiks Kick Stream

Essentially, Akademiks is only going to care about this once Kendrick Lamar responds. Only then will he weigh in all of this. However, the commentator did make it a point to say that Joey is washing the West Coast right now.

Ak feels as though Kendrick Lamar is using the artists below him to attack the East Coast and that this strategy is not working out for him. Whether or not this is actually what's happening, still remains to be seen.

Glasses Malone believes Joey Bada$$ will be getting some bars from Kendrick. However, there is no timeline for that. As previously explains, K. Dot is on tour and he might take a while to respond. But if he does, there is no denying that it is going to be a huge moment.

