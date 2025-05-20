Hitta J3 Joins The Joey Bada$$ Rap Battle As He Raps Over Iconic Kendrick Lamar Beat

Joey Bada$$ wants to go toe-to-toe with Kendrick Lamar, but the closest it looks like he'll get are his affiliates. Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, REASON, Az Chike, and now Hitta J3 have all responded to the Pro Era titan. The latter has just entered the fray, doing so with "THE LAST SUPPER" just over an hour ago.

To further get under Joey's skin, Hitta is rapping over Kendrick's iconic "Rigamortus" beat.

For those who don't know, the Compton native was an underground fixture in Cali. However, thanks to an appearance on Lamar's GNX, he's been starting to gain some more love from the mainstream.

For example, Joe Budden and his podcast crew took notice of him. They gave him his props for his verse, but they also wanted to see Hitta J3 do it again in "front of the whole world."

Well, what better time than to step up to the plate and showcase his skills in what's been a very entertaining lyrical battle. "THE LAST SUPPER," caught by Joey of gothamhiphop, is pretty standard fare, but the rapping performance is impressive overall.

We are sure this will garner a response from Joey Bada$$, especially since Daylyt in particular has fired off multiple responses in the last six hours. They include "AYO," "ICANTHOLDYOUTHISA," and "WORDISBON."

Joey Bada$$ Beef

Overall, it sounds like the Watts battle rapper might be done (but who knows), especially with his last track out of those three. On it, he took the time to remind those paying close attention to this beef that it's purely for competition.

He's also reminding Joey and anyone else that comes to support him that none of it should get personal. It's a little ironic coming from Daylyt as he did taunt Joey over the death of Capital Steez on "WRD2MIMVA," though. But nonetheless, we can respect the move.