Daylyt Responds To Joey Bada$$ Again With Two Tracks In 30 Minutes

BY Zachary Horvath 969 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
King Of The Dot And OVO Present "Blackout 5" Rap Battle Event
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Daylyt attends the King of the Dot and OVO "Blackout 5" Rap Battle at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 8, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
Today has been absolute madness for the ongoing Joey Bada$$ vs. West Coast beef and Daylyt is the latest to drop today.

It feels like every 30 minutes we are having to update you on what's going in the Joey Bada$$ versus West Coast battle. In the last 24 hours there have been a whopping 10 diss tracks/responses. Joey, Daylyt, Ray Vaughn, CJ FLY, Really Jae'Won, and Az Chike have all contributed.

While neither of these rappers are on the level of popularity of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, this coastal feud has still been wildly exciting. The lyricism, especially from Joey Bada$$ has been extremely sharp. Out of everyone, we feel the New York native has a firm grip in terms of who's performed the best.

However, it's hard to argue that anyone has been more prolific than Daylyt during this wild run. All we have to do is look at the last five hours. He's dropped off three songs in that span, with two coming in the last 30 minutes at the time of writing.

He's just hit back with "ICANTHOLDYOUTHISA" and "WORDISBON." The former of which is a bit of a mess, especially sonically. The sample choice of "Careless Whisper" by George Michael" is definitely an interesting choice. Moreover, the bars from Lyt aren't his strongest either.

Read More: Big U RICO Case: All The Celebrities Mentioned In Federal Papers

Joey Bada$$ Daylyt

The real attention-grabber here in our opinion is "WORDISBON." Overall, this track is essentially one long tribute to Capital Steez, Joey Bada$$ late friend and MC who helped him start Pro Era. He sadly took his own life back in 2012, reportedly jumping off of a rooftop of a building at 19.

Initially, Daylyt made fun of this tragedy on "WRD2MIMVA," rapping, "If the world knew what n****s knew about you, they would jump off a bridge too."

But what this rap beef has been about from the start is the sport that the genre can be. This has always been about which region of hip-hop is better, and its beautiful reminder that these two "enemies" are really brothers at the end of the day.

Daylyt clarifies that on the track and even gets choked up as the song comes to a close. Overall, we wouldn't be surprised if this is his way of bowing out of the battle. If it is, it's a touching way to go out.

Read More: Summer Walker’s Dating History: From London On Da Track To Rico Recklezz

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
BET's Freestyle Friday: LA Music Daylyt Claps Back With Scathing Diss Track Aimed At Joey Bada$$ & Loaded Lux 1.8K
Daylyt Picture Capital STEEZ Joey Badass Beef Hip Hop News Music Daylyt Shares Ominous Picture Of Capital STEEZ Amid Joey Badass Beef 2.8K
joey bada$$ Music Daylyt Takes It There With Brutal Bar About Capital Steez In Ruthless Joey Bada$$ Diss "WRD2MIMVA" 4.7K
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420 Music CJ FLY Assists Joey Bada$$ By Responding To Ray Vaughn's Latest Jabs With "STINGray" 348