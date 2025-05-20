It feels like every 30 minutes we are having to update you on what's going in the Joey Bada$$ versus West Coast battle. In the last 24 hours there have been a whopping 10 diss tracks/responses. Joey, Daylyt, Ray Vaughn, CJ FLY, Really Jae'Won, and Az Chike have all contributed.

While neither of these rappers are on the level of popularity of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, this coastal feud has still been wildly exciting. The lyricism, especially from Joey Bada$$ has been extremely sharp. Out of everyone, we feel the New York native has a firm grip in terms of who's performed the best.

However, it's hard to argue that anyone has been more prolific than Daylyt during this wild run. All we have to do is look at the last five hours. He's dropped off three songs in that span, with two coming in the last 30 minutes at the time of writing.

He's just hit back with "ICANTHOLDYOUTHISA" and "WORDISBON." The former of which is a bit of a mess, especially sonically. The sample choice of "Careless Whisper" by George Michael" is definitely an interesting choice. Moreover, the bars from Lyt aren't his strongest either.

Joey Bada$$ Daylyt

The real attention-grabber here in our opinion is "WORDISBON." Overall, this track is essentially one long tribute to Capital Steez, Joey Bada$$ late friend and MC who helped him start Pro Era. He sadly took his own life back in 2012, reportedly jumping off of a rooftop of a building at 19.

Initially, Daylyt made fun of this tragedy on "WRD2MIMVA," rapping, "If the world knew what n****s knew about you, they would jump off a bridge too."

But what this rap beef has been about from the start is the sport that the genre can be. This has always been about which region of hip-hop is better, and its beautiful reminder that these two "enemies" are really brothers at the end of the day.