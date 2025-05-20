Daylyt Claps Back With Scathing Diss Track Aimed At Joey Bada$$ & Loaded Lux

Daylyt has wasted no time in getting back to Joey Bada$$ and on "Ayo," he delivers a lyrical onslaught filled with witty one-liners.

It's almost 10:30 a.m. ET and the diss tracks revolving around the Joey Bada$$ beef are still rolling in. About 12 hours ago, the West Coast's main target clapped back at all of his opponents with "MY TOWN." The bold track saw him dismiss the likes of Daylyt, Ray Vaughn, and Az Chike while calling out Kendrick Lamar once more.

"I'm really the truth, got better off callin' a truce / Better yet, get the general, I'm killing his troops (Grrt) / I put the last n**** in a body bag / Now I just spun back to get his dog tag (Grrt)." He capped it off with, "Thought I told y'all, n****s ain't f*ckin' with me, rhyme for rhyme / They ain't war ready, they more ready for Comic-Con (Haha)."

However, Joey Bada$$ also had some clever words for Daylyt in particular as well, "Nothing you could say could take away that sus sh*t you said on VLAD (Ayo) / I would say, I'ma get on your a*s, but you might like that (Ayo) / I'm smokin' all you n****s in the blunt, this the 'Lyt pack."

Joey Bada$$ Daylyt

Loaded Lux, another battle rapper, joined Joey for "MY TOWN," showing Daylyt that he's got the better MC in that regard on his side. However, the Watts, California native has been very confident in his abilities throughout this beef.

He's taken laid out some heavy-hitting lyrics with his notable coming on "WRD2MIMVA." There, he taunted Joey Bada$$ with the loss of his close friend and Pro Era co-founder, Capital Steez. He committed suicide at just 19.

Daylyt ruthlessly concluded that diss response with, "If the world knew what n****s knew about you, they would jump off a bridge too."

But he's not even close to done as he's back with "AYO," which dropped just minutes ago. On it he responds to all of the shots sent by the "MY TOWN" collaborators.

Once again, the ending to this track is the star of the show as he "kills" someone who Joey is close with. He's sending the message here that he's not one to play with as this beef goes on. It sounds like Bada$$ and Lux will have to get back in the booth now.

