Ice Of "The Joe Budden Podcast" Eviscerates Hitta J3 For Dissing Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 937 Views
Ice Joe Budden Podcast Hitta J3 Diss Hip Hop News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Hitta J3 and Mycrazy Ro attend Mozzy's "Gangland Landlord" Album Listening Experience at E.P. & L.P. on September 25, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Hitta J3 and Ice were beefing way before the former decided to shoot at the latter on his Joey Bada$$ diss, "The Last Supper."

Hitta J3 is one of many indignant West Coast artists holding it down against the critics, a group which includes one Lamar "Ice" Burney of The Joe Budden Podcast. Ice previously shaded Hitta for his overzealous beef fishing and, to a lesser degree, for his appearance on the Kendrick Lamar album GNX.

Hitta J3 responded by dissing Ice in his recent Joey Bada$$-targeting track "The Last Supper," which comes months after this whole initial exchange. "HEADSHOT" released shortly after. The two traded some Twitter blows in the aftermath, and now, Burney responded on air. The clip of the podcast reaction comes courtesy of joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter.

"I am so disgusted, though," Ice exclaimed. "I have been dissed by some pretty good pens. Joe Budden, Meek Mill, Pusha T. But I am disgusted that a person that was so trash tried to diss me in his s**t. I'm not even saying his name. No, I am going to talk about him. I'm absolutely going to talk about him. Please don't do that again. Yo, don't ever do that again.

"Like, you was rapping against Joey Bada$$," he continued. "You lost to the beat, homeboy. I'm so glad nobody responded to him. The beat whupped his a**. It sounded like you recorded this, and then said, 'Yo, just put this beat behind it.' Like, you didn't even hear the beat while you was rapping. Just leave me alone. You're messing up my little list of people that have dissed me that actually count. You don't do that again. The nerve of you."

"The Last Supper"

For those unaware, this is how Ice responded to Hitta J3 back during their initial spat. "I said, 'I wish dude didn't put son on his album,'" he expressed on The Joe Budden Podcast. "But, it seem like everybody knew what I was talking about. And everybody tagged the dude I was referring to... So, he just went on a whole... He was like, 'Yo, if you don't like what I said, do something about it.' I did. I muted you, so I won't see you anymore."

We'll see if there are any more beef offshoots from the whole Joey Bada$$ situation. For now, it's been a whirlwind to keep up with, but it seems like everything is over.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
