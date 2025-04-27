Hitta J3 & Dody6 Escalate The Beef Over Kendrick Lamar's GNX Contributions Issues

Tension flared between West Coast rappers Hitta J3 and Dody6 this week after a sharp exchange of words surfaced on social media.

It began when Hitta took to his platform and posted a taunting message aimed at Dody6, writing, "The new hashtag is Pray4Dody." His comment immediately drew attention, hinting that Dody6 might be facing serious trouble or hardships behind the scenes.

Rather than staying silent, Dody6 wasted no time firing back. In a pointed response on Instagram, he addressed Hitta J3 directly, tagging him and writing, "@Hittaj3tml You ah buster. Talking about pray 4 me." Dody6 made it known he didn’t appreciate the mockery and questioned Hitta J3’s character in the process, using the West Coast slang "buster," a term often reserved for someone considered fake or cowardly.

The brief but heated exchange added more fuel to a growing rivalry between the two, both of whom have reputations for keeping their words sharp and their conflicts public. Hitta J3, known for his gritty street anthems and ties to Compton, often leans into real-life tensions in his music and social media presence. Dody6, coming up fast from South Central, carries a similar raw edge, with a fanbase that values authenticity and street loyalty.

Dody6 & Hitta J3

This clash seems to fit into a larger pattern in Los Angeles’ underground rap scene, where old beefs, neighborhood politics, and personal slights frequently spill online. In this case, Hitta J3’s use of "Pray4Dody" plays like a sarcastic prediction, suggesting Dody6 is either in imminent danger or heading toward a downfall. Dody6's reaction, meanwhile, pushes back against any idea that he’s struggling or needs pity, framing Hitta J3 as someone trying to score points off false narratives.

As of now, neither rapper has escalated the situation beyond the social media jabs. However, given their histories and the intensity of the scenes they represent, it’s possible that more could unfold. Fans are already dissecting their comments, eager to see whether the war of words stays digital or spills into the booth through diss tracks or collaborations with mutual rivals.